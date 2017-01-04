Governor’s inauguration events moved, parade canceled due to wintry weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A forecast of frozen precipitation for Raleigh has forced organizers to move some of the Governor’s inaugural events indoors Saturday.

The pre-ceremony concert, swearing-in ceremony of Gov. Roy Cooper and the transfer of the Great Seal has been moved inside due wintry weather, the Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies said Wednesday.

Those events will be held at Memorial Auditorium at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.

The Inaugural Parade has been canceled and may be rescheduled for a later date.

Saturday evening festivities, including the Governor’s Ball, are still on as planned, the Junior League confirmed.