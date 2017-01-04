Man killed by Durham police had drugs in system, autopsy shows

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man killed in November by Durham police officers was shot once in the head and once in the thigh, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.

The bullet to Frank Clark’s head penetrated his brain before lodging in his neck, the report states, while the bullet to his thigh completely transected his femoral artery.

Toxicology tests showed the presence of cocaine, methadone and oxycodone in Clark’s system, the report states.

In his clothing, he had “metal ‘brass’ knuckles,” a hand-rolled butt and a bag of green leafy substance, according to the report.

Clark’s family has called for the officers involved in his death to be fired.

Police have said that three officers stopped to speak with Clark as they patrolled McDougald Terrace.

Police have said that Clark made a “sudden movement toward his waistband” during that conversation and then a struggle ensued.

Officers heard a gunshot during the struggle and an officer fired his weapon in response, according to police.