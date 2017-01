RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raeford man was killed Tuesday night in Hoke County, the State Highway Patrol said.

Darold Miller Diaz Perez, 26, was driving a 2004 GMC SUV on Club Pond Road when he went off the road and down an embankment, troopers said.

He was partially ejected, and his vehicle came to rest on its side, trooper said. He died at the scene.