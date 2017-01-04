Man struck, killed trying to cross Raleigh road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was killed about noon Wednesday when he was hit by a pickup while trying to cross Tryon Road, according to a police crash report.

Lee Renfrow Doak, 58, of 4813 Topstone Road, was headed south across Tryon Road just east of Hammond Road, according to the report. He crossed the westbound lanes, passing behind vehicles that were waiting to turn left from Tryon onto southbound Hammond, the report states.

When he moved into the eastbound lane, he cut in front of a 1999 Dodge pickup, which had just turned left onto eastbound Tryon Road, the report states. Doak was hit and kill, the report states.