N.C. State blasts Virginia Tech 104-78

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. had 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds for the second triple-double in program history, and North Carolina State rode a dominant first-half performance to a 104-78 victory over No. 21 Virginia Tech on Wednesday night.

The Wolfpack (12-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) quickly put on a pedal-to-the-floor show of hot shooting and sharp execution through those first 20 minutes.

N.C. State shot nearly 70 percent (23 of 33) and led 55-30 by halftime on the way to the program’s first 100-point outing since 2004.

Ahmed Hill scored 17 points for Virginia Tech (12-2, 1-1), which was coming off a home win against then-No. 5 Duke that pushed the Hokies into the AP Top 25 for the first time since November 2010.

But just about everything went wrong Wednesday, down to 6-foot-10 freshman starter Khadim Sy sitting out after rolling an ankle during the afternoon shootaround.