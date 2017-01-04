NC State’s Chubb returning for senior season

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb says he’ll return for his senior season instead of entering the NFL draft.

In a statement released by the school Wednesday, Chubb said it was “the best thing for me” to return and pursue goals of being a first-team all-Atlantic Coast Conference player as well as an all-American.

Chubb’s return is a big boost for the Wolfpack’s defensive front. He had 22 tackles for loss to rank fourth nationally as well as 10½ sacks.

In a statement, coach Dave Doeren called Chubb “a game changer and a difference maker” for the Wolfpack (7-6), who beat Vanderbilt in the Independence Bowl.