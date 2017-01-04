NC teen girl missing after leaving high school, deputies say

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

Macayla Wallace was last seen accompanied by her boyfriend, 15-year-old River Boyd, as they were leaving South Brunswick High School in Boyd’s silver 2011 Honda Civic with NC tags BBY-4237.

The teens left campus around 8 a.m. in an unknown direction. They might be heading to the Lexington County area of South Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wallace is 5’5″ tall weighing around 140 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes. She has last seen wearing a green, long-sleeve shirt with purple leggings, gray boots and carrying a gray backpack.

Boyd was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, white shoes, and carrying a black/red/green backpack.

Anyone with information should contact Det. McCaffity at 910-363-6555.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.