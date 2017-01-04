Organizers won’t let snow stop Governor’s Inaugural Ball

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Snow in the forecast is not enough to put a stop to the Raleigh Junior League’s Inaugural Ball festivities for the new North Carolina governor.

Wednesday, volunteers with the Junior League met at N.C. State University to prepare for this weekend’s Governor’s Inaugural Ball.

The event is two years in the making. Hundreds of volunteers have worked thousands of hours to prepare for this weekend, and with three days out from the event the Junior League says they were ready for anything — almost.

“If I could have anything, some beautiful flurries, something nice to look at it to make it a more magical evening, but I don’t think we’re going to get that,” said Rebecca Ayers.

Ayers is the president of the Raleigh Junior League, a position that rotates annually, and one she wanted specifically to work during an Inaugural Ball year.

But she says she didn’t know when she signed up that snow would be in the forecast.

Ayers says it’s a little disappointing, but they’ll make the best of it, which is something other organizers agree with.

“Rain, sleet, snow we’re still having the ball,” said Samantha Hatem.

Hatem is one of four chair members of the Governor’s Inaugural Ball.

Hatem says as construction crews are prepping the stage for the event this weekend inside Reynolds Coliseum, she is finalizing weather contingency plans and getting the word out to everyone that despite snow, the ball will go on.

Other events have been affected. The Inaugural Parade has been cancelled, and several other events have been forced to go indoors.

Tickets are still available online for the Governor’s Inaugural Ball.