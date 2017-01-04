Pair sentenced for robbery from spree that stretched from Johnston County to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Wilmington man has been sentenced for the robbery of a Wilmington Waffle House in 2015.

Stacy Rodgers, 47, pleaded guilty to common law robbery early this week and was sentenced to 20-33 months in prison. The sentence will run concurrent to the 88-118-month sentence Rodgers received in November 2016 after pleading guilty to robbing a Family Dollar in Burgaw.

Authorities said that Rodgers and Donna Brooke Hardin went on a crime spree that stretch across five counties in October 2015. Rodgers was accused of robbing the Waffle House on Carolina Beach Road on Oct. 20, 2015.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Rodgers currently is serving a sentence of between 23 and 40 months for attempted larceny in Johnston County. After serving that sentence, Rodgers will face another 25 to 39 months for a common law robbery conviction in Sampson County.

According to online court records, Rodgers has a court date for attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in Duplin County on Jan. 10.

Hardin received probation for common law robbery and obtaining property by false pretenses in New Hanover County and aiding and abetting common law robbery in Pender County. She has a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 10 in Duplin County for multiple charges.