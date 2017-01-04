Section of I-95 NB closed near Fayetteville after crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Interstate 95 northbound has been shut down following a crash Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The section of the interstate impacted is I-95 north near exit 49, N.C. Highway 210 near Fayetteville.

Motorists are advised to take exit 40 (I-95 business/U.S. Route 301 north) and follow I-95 business north to re-access I-95 north.

The road is expected to be closed until around 8:45 a.m.

There is no word on injuries or fatalities. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.