Store owner hurt after woman crashes car into Fayetteville building

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hurt inside a Fayetteville business when a woman crashed her car into the building on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 198 Forsythe Road, which is Cumberland Paint and Wallpaper, police said in an email.

“The elderly female appears to have accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake when she hit the building,” Fayetteville Police said.

The 82-year-old woman, who had no signs of impairment, and was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, police said. Family members at the scene said she suffered bumps and bruises

The man inside the business was sitting at a desk located right behind the wall that was hit.

The injured man, who owns the business, was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.