Store owner hurt after woman crashes car into Fayetteville building

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was hurt inside a Fayetteville business when a woman crashed her car into the building on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

fay-biz-hit
CLICK TO VIEW LARGER PHOTOS

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 198 Forsythe Road, which is Cumberland Paint and Wallpaper, police said in an email.

“The elderly female appears to have accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake when she hit the building,” Fayetteville Police said.

The 82-year-old woman, who had no signs of impairment, and was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, police said.   Family members at the scene said she suffered bumps and bruises

The man inside the business was sitting at a desk located right behind the wall that was hit.

The injured man, who owns the business,  was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s