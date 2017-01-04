Tarboro police surround suspect, then flush him out with dog

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Tarboro police used a dog to capture a man accused of shooting into an occupied house Wednesday morning, officials said.

Just before 6 a.m., police were called to a house near Main Street and Davis Drive for a report that someone had fired gunshots into an occupied dwelling.Several witnesses described a vehicle used by the shooter, and police found a vehicle matching that description several blocks away, police said.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop, leading to a vehicle chase, police said.

The chase ended when the driver lost control and hit a ditch embankment along Tall Oaks Road outside Tarboro, police said.

The driver ran off, police said. Three other people in the vehicle were detained and later released, and police also recovered two handguns from the vehicle, according to officials.

Officers worked with deputies from Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office to set up a perimeter, then brought in a police dog.

The dog worked for two hours, but was eventually able to locate the driver and force him toward the officers waiting on the perimeter, who took him into custody, police said.

Police said Rameik Dasean Anderson, 22, has been charged with:

seven counts of attempted first degree murder

one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling

one count of discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle

one count of possession of a gun with an altered serial number

two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

one count of going armed to the terror of the public

once count of fleeing to elude arrest

one count of failure to stop for lights and siren

one count of resisting a public officer

one count of reckless driving

one count of driving while impaired

one count of driving while license revoked

He also faces other, related traffic offenses, according to officials.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center and held under a $250,000.00 bond.