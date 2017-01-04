Teen son of NC police officer shot in the head, killed in Charlotte

A 14-year-old boy, and son of a Kannapolis police officer, who was injured in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Monday night died at the hospital Tuesday.

Anthony Frazier died at Carolinas Medical Center. The boy was shot around 10 p.m. while in a vehicle on Finchley Drive. He was then driven to a gas station on Eastway Drive near Sugar Creek Road. Officers had the area just in front of the station taped off.

Police said he had been visiting with family.

Charlotte police have not said whether the boy was the intended target of the shooting, or what led up to the violence.

In a release Tuesday evening, police said the suspected shooters are described as two males in their teens to early 20s. One had a thin build and was wearing a gray hoodie. The other also had a thin build and was wearing a dark-colored hoodie. One may have possibly had short twists.

The wanted duo may frequent the Shamrock Drive and Eastway Drive corridors, investigators said.

Neighbors on Finchley Drive told WBTV Monday night they were concerned about Frazier and hoped someone was arrested soon. Many who saw the crime scene investigation did not realize at the time that a teen had been shot.

Police were back out in the neighborhood Tuesday morning asking neighbors if they had seen or heard anything that could help the investigation.

Frazier attended Kannapolis Middle School and is known as a standout student and athlete. He was also in the Students Taking A Right Stand (STARS) program, which works with students in Cabarrus County and Kannapolis city schools, focusing on strengthening leadership skills and community engagement.

“He’s an awesome young man and a treasure. We’re hurting a lot over this,” said Brandon Miller, a facilitator for the STARS program.

Ellen Boyd with Kannapolis City Schools said counselors will be at the boy’s school Wednesday to help any students or staff affected by the violence.