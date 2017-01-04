Teen spotted in Fayetteville following Baltimore murder turns himself in

BALTIMORE (WNCN) — A teen wanted in connection with a murder in Baltimore who was spotted in North Carolina has turned himself in, Fayetteville police said.

Dante Terrell Garrison, 18, was being sought in connection with the killings of Kabrien Clark, 18, and Isaiah Davis, 19, who were found dead Nov. 7 in Baltimore County, Maryland, officials said.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Md. murder spotted in NC, police say

A first-degree murder warrant had been issued for Garrison, Fayetteville Police said.

Authorities believed that Garrison may have been in Fayetteville with his family in the Bonne Doone neighborhood.

Fayetteville police confirmed Wednesday that Garrison had turned himself in to Baltimore County homicide detectives.