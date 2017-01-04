Triangle, 3 other NC metro areas make ‘Top 50 Bed Bug Cities’ list

ATLANTA (WNCN) — Pest control company Orkin released their “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities” list this week and four metro areas in North Carolina made the list.

Raleigh-Durham dropped one spot to number 12 on the list. Charlotte dropped three spots to 19, Asheville-Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina dropped four spots to number 25 and Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem made their first appearance on the list coming in at number 42 out of 50.

Baltimore topped this year’s list.

The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2015 – Nov. 30, 2016. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Check out the full list:

Baltimore (+9) Washington, D.C. (+1) Chicago (-2) New York Columbus, Ohio Los Angeles (-4) Detroit Cincinnati Philadelphia (-3) San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose (+4) Richmond-Petersburg, Va. (-2) Raleigh-Durham (-1) Cleveland-Akron-Canton, Ohio (-1) Indianapolis (+1) Dallas-Ft. Worth (-2) Atlanta (+3) Houston Buffalo, New York (+2) Charlotte (-3) Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Virginia (+10) Knoxville, Tennessee (+3) Denver (-4) Nashville, Tennessee (-1) Pittsburgh (+5) Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.-Asheville (-4) Phoenix (-3) Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek, Michigan (+5) Boston (-3) Milwaukee (-3) Champaign-Springfield-Decatur, Illinois (+12) Hartford-New Haven, Connecticut (+3) Dayton, Ohio (-4) Omaha, Nebraska (+3) Seattle-Tacoma (-6) Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida (-4) Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia (-1) St. Louis (+3) Cedar Rapids-Waterloo-Dubuque, Iowa (+3) Myrtle Beach-Florence, South Carolina (+11) Syracuse, New York (+6) Louisville, Kentucky (-2) Greensboro-High Point-Winston Salem Lexington, Kentucky (-10) Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne, Florida (-6) Kansas City, Missouri (-1) Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Florida (-3) Salt Lake City, Utah Honolulu, Hawaii Las Vegas Portland, Oregon

The company recommends the following to help prevent and detect bed bugs:

At Home:

Inspect your home for signs of bed bugs regularly. Check locations where bed bugs hide during the day, including mattress seams and behind baseboards, headboards, electrical outlets and picture frames.

Decrease clutter around your home to make bed bug inspections and detection much easier.

Inspect all secondhand furniture before bringing it inside your home.

Dry potentially infested bed linens, curtains and stuffed animals on the hottest temperature allowed for the fabric.

During travel, remember the acronym S.L.E.E.P to inspect for bed bugs:

S urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Look for black or brown spots on any furniture.

urvey the hotel room for signs of an infestation. Look for black or brown spots on any furniture. L ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, bed skirt and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper.

ift and look in bed bug hiding spots: the mattress, box spring, bed skirt and other furniture, as well as behind baseboards, pictures and even torn wallpaper. E levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest place is in the bathroom.

levate luggage away from the bed and wall. The safest place is in the bathroom. E xamine your luggage while repacking and once you return home from a trip.

xamine your luggage while repacking and once you return home from a trip. Place all dryer-safe clothing from your luggage in the dryer for at least 15 minutes at the highest setting after you return home.

Bed bugs can quickly become a major problem, as they can spread from room to room if undetected and allowed to multiply. Anyone who suspects a bed bug infestation should contact a pest management professional immediately.