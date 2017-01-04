WATCH: Rabid bobcat enters home, attacks wildlife officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was scratched by a rabid bobcat who got into a family’s home on Thursday.

The bobcat got in to the home through an open front door and refused to leave through an open door in the family’s screened in porch.

The animal became aggressive when officers tried to get it out using a catchpole.

One FWC officer suffered two scratches, but his ballistic vest prevented a more serious injury.

The animal was put down and the remains were taken to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Division. Rabies tests examine brain matter and so generally require the animal tested to be euthanized.

The injured officer was treated at the North Port Regional Medical Center.

Unless an animal is sick or injured, bobcats are generally elusive and not aggressive toward people.