23-year-old Lumberton man shot in torso

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A 23-year-old Lumberton man was shot and injured Wednesday night, Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department said.

Officers responded to a person shot call around 8:30 p.m. at 800 E. 10th St. and found Devonte Irons at the scene and suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.

Irons’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening and the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not provide any other details in the case.

Anyone with information can call Detective Jennifer White at the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.