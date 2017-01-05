911 call contained threat against law enforcement in Garner, police say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – A person called 911 Thursday morning and made a threat against law enforcement working in an area of Garner, police said.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Raleigh Wake Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call where a threat was made against law enforcement working the White Oak/U.S. 70 area of Garner.

Garner police said it is responding to the threat and has taken steps to ensure officers’ safety.

The threat was made towards law enforcement only, not the public, police said.

