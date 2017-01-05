Commissioner questions Whoopi Goldberg appearance in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chairman Woody White is questioning the decision to allow comedian Whoopi Goldberg to perform at Cape Fear Community College later this year.

Goldberg’s appearance, set for June 23, was announced earlier this week. In a Facebook post Wednesday night, White said he inquired with CFCC on whether taxpayers were subsidizing the comedian’s performance and whether the organization was planning to bring any conservative performers to the Wilson Center.

“Personally, I think having her here is a horrible idea – at a community college, especially,” Woody White wrote on his Facebook page. “A school devoted to developing the workforce, and helping fill the labor gaps, provides a venue for someone who just a few weeks ago was moving to Canada in protest to Trumps election? Terrible.”

The President of CFCC, Dr. Amanda Lee, responded to White’s requests with information from the director of the Wilson Center, Shane Fernando. The cost of Goldberg’s performance will be covered by ticket sales, but will be subsidized by sales from other successful shows should ticket purchases fall short of expectations. That is unlikely, according to Fernando. Goldberg will receive $85,000 for her performance in June.

Fernando indicates the Wilson Center is pursuing The Beach Boys for a future performance. That group was a headliner at the Republican National Convention. Fernando also pointed out the recent appearance of Jordan Smith, the winner of NBC’s The Voice, who performs Christian music.

Tickets for Goldberg’s performance go on sale Friday morning.