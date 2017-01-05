Cooper says NC ready to deal with potential snow



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper is promising his administration will hit the ground running when the snow begins to fall in North Carolina.

“They’re talking about four to eight inches for the Raleigh area, that could potentially cause travel problems for people,” he said.

RELATED: CBS North Carolina Storm Team’s weekend snow forecast

That’s why tons of salt and sand that have been stockpiled by road crews are ready to be spread on the roadways. Those roads have been receiving brine coatings for several days.

Preps for the storm on the state level actually began several days ago, Cooper said. He met Sunday with Emergency Operations officials to discuss potential problems.

“One of the first things I did as governor was on New Year’s Day, I had a lengthy meeting with the Division of Emergency Management. We talked about potential emergency scenarios I would face as governor and we are ready to deal with this,” Cooper said Thursday.

And he says he’s staying in constant contact with North Carolina’s emergency responders.

“I’m concerned about the severe weather predicted. I’ll be over there (emergency operations center) tomorrow as this storm does approach,” Cooper said.

The governor said even though his full team hasn’t been chosen yet, he’s confident with the people that are already in place.

Cooper’s office released some safety tips for North Carolinians ahead of the storm:

Keep alternative heating sources prepared. If you have a fireplace, store a good supply of dry, seasoned wood. Keep fire extinguishers on hand, and make sure your family knows how to use them.

Do not use charcoal grills or generators indoors; the fumes can be deadly.

Turn off electrical appliances that were on when the power went off to avoid a power surge when the electricity is restored.

Use flashlights. Do not use candles; they greatly increase the chance of having a fire in your home.

Limit your activities to no more than two rooms and close off unneeded rooms.

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors and cover windows at night to keep cold air out and warm air in.

If you have well water, fill up tubs and buckets with water so if the power goes out you still have water.

Remember to eat and drink regularly. Food provides the body with energy to produce its own heat.

Keep the body replenished with fluids to prevent dehydration.

Wear layers of loose fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Layering clothes keeps you warmer than a single layer of heavy clothing. Remove layers to avoid overheating, perspiration and subsequent chill.