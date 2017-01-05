Fatal crash closes lanes of Raleigh’s Falls of Neuse Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fatal traffic accident Thursday afternoon has caused the closure of of the southbound lanes of Falls of Neuse Road at Strickland Road, Raleigh police said.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Ravenscroft Drive.

Officials confirmed an occupant of the black truck involved died in the collision.

The southbound lanes and all but one northbound lane are closed.

Raleigh police said there are injuries involved in the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible, until normal traffic flow can be restored.

