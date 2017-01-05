Crews treat 1,600 miles of Cumberland County roads ahead of storm

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County could see a couple of inches of snow Friday evening, but the area is likely to face rain and sleet more than anything.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is prepping the area for the wintry precipitation.

Thursday, crews were mixing brine and filling up trucks at Cumberland County’s salt dome.

Bill Hammond, the county’s maintenance engineer, said their full fleet is on deck.

That includes seven spray trucks, 22 snow plows and 35 crews, all working 12-hour shifts over the next few days .

“We started this morning spraying brine. We got Interstate 95,” Hammond said.

NCDOT crews began treating the combined 1,600 mile territory Thursday.

The focus was on primary and secondary roads.

More brine will be sprayed Friday

“My guys if you see them on the road going slower, we’re spraying brine we’re not trying to keep you from getting from point A to point B but just give them room to work,” Hammond said.

Hammond said most importantly, be cautious and use common sense.

Drivers are reminded if you hit a patch of black ice – don’t slam on the brakes.

Simply take your foot off the gas and keep both hands on the wheel.