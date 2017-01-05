Durham braces for snow

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In Durham, residents and officials are bracing for the coming snowstorm.

Grocery stores have done a brisk business all day as people run errands ahead of the storm that they won’t be able to or won’t want to when the bad weather arrives.

“The weather is going to be bad this weekend, so I just need a couple of things,” said Tina White of Durham.

She added, “If they wait until the last minute, there’s no milk, no bread, no nothing for them to have.”

“People around here aren’t used to snow so they don’t plan on leaving their houses and I guess they don’t grocery shop on a normal basis so they don’t have stuff already,” said Libbie Burns of Durham.

Public works crews are working 12-hour shifts, treating bridges and overpasses first.

The city has 2,000 tons of salt and sand ready.

Officials are asking people to stay off the roads if at all possible once the snow starts.