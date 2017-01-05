Durham rescue mission urges people to come in

DURAHM, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday, people from the Durham Rescue Mission will drive around town, trying to convince people to come in out of the storm.

Leaders at the mission are expecting 40 or 50 additional people to stay there this weekend. They’ve been making preparations, including having food and mats available.

It’s not just the snow coming Friday evening, but the plunging temperatures over the weekend, that have them concerned.

“They get caught flat-footed,” said Rob Tart of the rescue mission. “You know, they’re not keeping up with the weather a lot of the times. It’s just another storm, and they can tough it out. There’s been some bad stories about people doing that.”

Managers at the shelter said they’re hoping people will choose to come in early in the day, because once the snow starts falling it might not be safe for shelter staff to go back out to pick people up.