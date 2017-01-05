NC police officer’s 2-year-old son accidentally shoots mom

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) — The son of a Waxhaw Police officer reportedly got a hold of his father’s gun and accidentally shot his mother in Union County Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at the officer’s home along Bigham Road Wednesday night around 6:45 p.m., Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office told WBTV.

Underwood said the officer’s 2-year-old son reportedly got his father’s off-duty gun and fired a shot. The boy’s mother was shot one time but is expected to be OK. She has been released from the hospital.

Waxhaw Police Chief Mike Eiss said officer Jeremy Ferguson has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the department holds an internal investigation.

Officer Ferguson has reportedly been with Waxhaw Police for about a year.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.