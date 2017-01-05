NC trooper caught on camera flying past motorcyclists in the rain

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was caught on camera flying by a group of motorcyclists on New Year’s Day.

In the video it’s clear the motorcyclists driving on a Charlotte highway are already going fast and the trooper zooms right past them using the shoulder of the road.

The trooper doesn’t use his siren, and there don’t appear to be any emergency lights.

Seba Medford, the man who recorded the video, said this happened on Interstate 485 about 15 miles from Interstate 77 in north Charlotte.

The road was rain-soaked and Medford wants to know why the trooper was driving so fast.

“I don’t expect anyone to shoot past me that fast especially in the emergency lane. It takes one second for somebody to switch lanes and it could have been a lot different,” said Medford.

Medford said his group was going maybe 75 mph.

He thinks the trooper had to be going at least 100 mph. He said he didn’t want to get anyone in trouble in posting the video, and just wants all drivers to be safe on the road.

Officials with the Highway Patrol confirmed that they had been issued the video and said that it is under review to determine if any policies were violated.

They said appropriate action would be taken after review of the video.

