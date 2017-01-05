NCDOT prepping roads for impending winter weather in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With snow totals creeping up, many people in central North Carolina may be getting worried about how the roads will be this weekend.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is already working to make sure the roads are ready. Although the roads are dry now, the NCDOT began preparing for this weekend on Wednesday.

The NCDOT started with Interstates 40 and 440. Their goal is to get as many roads as possible covered with brine solution before the wintry weather begins.

Brine works to prevent snow and ice from collecting on the roads by lowering the freezing point, making it warmer than the air around it. Although brine is going to be the best option to pre-treat the roads, the rain arriving Friday may actually dilute it.

“You can put down brine up to 48 hours in advance and we want to get that out right now to be safe as possible and then you know, should ice and snow accumulate, you know should there be rain and ice and snow accumulate over the weekend our crews will be out there clearing and treating and getting that taken care of for drivers,” said Robert Broome, NCDOT director of communications.

CBS North Carolina also spoke to Duke Energy. They said they’re not preparing much for the storm because it looks like it will be a mostly snow event, which shouldn’t cause many power outages.