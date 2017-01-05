Raleigh’s top 5 snow storms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As Saturday’s potential snow approaches, the National Weather Service listed the top five snow storms in Raleigh’s history.

Snow covers the old State Capitol and grounds in the nearly deserted downtown area of Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 26, 2000. (AP Photo)
No. 1 – Jan. 25, 2000 – 20.3 inches of snow
No. 2 – Feb. 10, 1948 – 14.5 inches of snow
No. 3 – March 2, 1980 – 11.1 inches of snow
No. 4 – Jan. 3, 2002 – 10.8 inches of snow
No. 5 – Feb. 19, 1979 – 10.4 inches of snow

The storm in 2000 kept students out of school for more than two weeks in many parts of the state, including the Triangle and Triad.

According to N.C. State University, forecast models “preformed very poorly” ahead of the storm. A model originally showed no significant precipitation was predicted to fall over the Carolinas and Virginia.

The Eta forecast over Raleigh and Richmond had no precipitation when in fact more than an inch of liquid was observed, N.C. State said.

While Saturday isn’t expected to bring more than 20 inches of snow, the CBS North Carolina Storm Team is saying parts of the Triangle could see up to six inches of snow.

Rocky Mount has the potential to see more than six inches of snow.

