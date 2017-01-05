Virginia teens lured sex offender to beating, deputies say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WSLS) – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office has charged two teens who investigators claim lured a convicted sex offender to a home and videotaped beating him.

One boy, who posted the video on Facebook, faces both an assault and battery charge and a conspiracy to commit assault and battery charge, according to deputies.

His friend is charged with conspiracy to commit assault and battery, the sheriff’s office said.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Offices said it will serve those juvenile petitions on Friday.

George Mason, the father of one of those teens, is also charged with conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Mason planned to turn himself in on Thursday evening.