Wells Fargo to launch program to help turn Wake, Durham residents into homeowners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wells Fargo is launching a program to help families in Wake and Durham counties become homeowners.

The company said at today’s Raleigh Chamber of Commerce 2017 Economic Forecast event that they will announce a program to help homeowners on Feb. 4.

Denise Bennett, the president of the Raleigh market for Wells Fargo, said the company will launch the “Neighborhood Lift” program in Wake and Durham counties to help homeowners.

The program will be a joint effort between Wells Fargo, Neighbor Works America, DHIC, and the cities of Raleigh and Durham.

The banking company will make a $5 million investment. Of that money, $4 million will support down payment grants up to a total match of $7,500 to purchase a home in Wake or Durham counties.

The remaining $1 million will be split equally between the cost to host the Feb. 4 event and for local priority initiatives.

Tim Giuliani with the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce said the program makes sense to bring to the area.

“We expect the Raleigh metro area to have the eight-highest GDP growth rate in the entire country,” he said. “So our robust job market, our quality of life are going to continue to attract people from all over the world.

Bennett said the company is “proud to support the Triangle’s entrepreneurs as they innovate, expand and create jobs right here at home, as this is the life blood of our region’s health.”

A formal announcement by Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane and Durham Mayor Bill Bell is expected next week.