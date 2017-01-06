1,900 NC DOT trucks deployed as state of emergency declared

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The state’s emergency operations center is the place where all of North Carolina’s storm coverage is coordinated.

Earlier Friday, Governor Roy Cooper spent time in the center with state officials as they made preparations for storm responses.

“We are conducting conference calls with local partners. A number of counties have a (requested) special equipment already like 4×4 vehicles,” Cooper said.

“The National Guard is ready. There are 1,900 DOT trucks. North Carolina Highway Patrol is mobilized and will send crews to hot spots depending on the weather. We will stand ready,” Cooper added.

Because of the type of this storm, the governor says he’s been told the possibility of power outages is lower than with other storms.

But he said once the snowfall gets beyond 6 inches, the possibility of power outages increases because snow-laden tree limbs can fall and snap power lines.

Cooper is calling this storm a “significant snow event” for the state and says one of the biggest impacts will be on transportation.

He added that much of the emergency response during the early part of the storm will fall on the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

“The state highway patrol has been mobilized (and) they will look out for abandoned vehicles on the highways. We want people to stay in and not drive but sometimes they do get into trouble,” Cooper said.

That trouble has been evident in past snowstorms with vehicles stuck in the snow and abandoned on the side of the road.

The governor said he’s asking the highway patrol to make sure that no one gets trapped in a stranded car.

“The state highway patrol has been ordered to inspect every abandoned vehicle to make sure nobody is inside and struggling because it’s going to get very cold and then the vehicles will be removed from the road and towed,” Cooper said.

The governor says if there is an upside to the storm, which is that the heaviest snow is forecast during overnight hours when few drivers should be on the roads.

Also, Saturday morning is not a normal commuting day which should cut down on the number of vehicles on local streets and highways.