Roy Cooper, Council of State gather for swearings-in

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper and several other statewide elected officials have taken oaths of office in a ceremony moved up by one day and moved to the Executive Mansion because of the approaching winter storm.

Friday’s swearing-in event was hastily arranged because forecast snow and sleet led to the cancellation of a larger, more public event Saturday morning in downtown Raleigh.

Several Council of State members already had officially taken their oaths as the new year began, including Cooper. But four re-elected incumbents hadn’t before Friday.

The anticipated weather also led to the cancellation of Saturday’s inaugural parade and Sunday’s open house at the Mansion. Organizers of Saturday’s Inaugural Ball and receptions also consolidated their festivities to Friday night.

Cooper will deliver a televised inaugural address Saturday morning.