Cooper to ask federal government for NC Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is telling the federal government that he will ask Washington to allow North Carolina to expand its Medicaid coverage.

Cooper announced earlier this week he was planning to file an amendment to the federal government regarding the state’s Medicaid plan.

Cooper believes that more North Carolinians can and should be covered under Medicaid.

Republican legislative leaders are asking the feds to deny Cooper’s request.

They say, under a 2013 law, the governor does not have the authority to make the request without legislative approval.

Cooper’s administration says that law does not apply to a draft plan.