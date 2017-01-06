Durham parents scramble to collect students after schools dismiss early

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents in Durham scrambled to pick up their children today when school let out early because of impending snow.

“Durham County Public Schools called everybody and let us know that school was dismissing two hours early today,” said Kirin Lotz, a parent.

“They blew my phone up,” said Sharon Stone, a parent.

Just after 9 a.m., the public school system made the announcement.

“I think we’re being a little overly cautious, but that’s OK,” said parent Jessica Jones.

Some parents were expecting the call, while others were taken by surprise. Parents left work early or juggled plans to pick up their youngsters.

“It was easy for me to get off, I have an understanding supervisor,” Jazette Johnson, a parrent, said.

“I had some plans to go out this afternoon and meet my friend, but she’s flexible so we’ll meet a little bit later cause I had to stop here, so it’s OK,” Jones said.

For other parents, that was a little tougher.

“It’s an inconvenience to the parents, because we do have to get off work to rush out here to pick them up, but it’s also making sure the kids are safe and they get home safely before the weather really kicks in,” Stone said.

Parents interviewed Friday thought the school system made the right decision.

“We don’t want any kind of weather delaying getting the kids home and all that stuff so, I’m glad that we have everybody doing their thing getting all the kids home,” Jones said.

School officials said Friday counted as a school day for attendance purposes, so there won’t be any makeup time required.