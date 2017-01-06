Fayetteville ready to plow through any snowfall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville is busy preparing for Friday’s snow storm.

The City is expecting to get less than two inches of snow from the storm.

Kinlaw’s Supermarket in Fayetteville had some extra foot traffic Friday as customers were trying to get their last minute groceries.

Thursday, the supermarket had extra deliveries of the snow storm essentials like milk, eggs and of course, bread.

“They start picking up bread. They start picking up milk. A few other items they are going to need in case the power goes out. Seems like the same old same thing every year,” said store manager Ronnie Brewington.

But not everyone in the Kinlaw’s Supermarket is phased by the oncoming snow storm.

“I’m just here to pick up some tilapia. That’s it,” said customer Linda Alston. “I already have bread and milk.”

Bill Hammond from the North Carolina Department of Transportation in Cumberland County said crews have been brining roads since Thursday and will continue to do so until precipitation hits the area.

“If you don’t have to be out – don’t be out. Spend time with the kids. It’s a weekend snow event. Get the sleds out enjoy it with the kids while we clear the roads for Monday,” Hammond said.

NCDOT officials in Cumberland County said it have 21 snow plows to work in Fayetteville throughout the weekend.

They will start by working 12-hour shifts starting Friday at 7 p.m. and throughout the weekend.