Inaugural Ball held, kind of

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It wasn’t quite the party they planned.

In Raleigh Friday night, umbrellas bobbed along, covering a sea of people who’d glammed up just as as winter storm rolled into town.

People who’d planned to go to Saturday’s Inaugural Ball now just hoped they’d get inside at all.

“Glad that we got the end result we were looking for, and I am super excited to be here tonight despite the weather,” said Nervahna Crew, of Raleigh.

The Junior League of Raleigh, which plans the Inaugural Ball, called off Saturday’s event as a winter storm bore down on the area. The group told ticket holders they could come to a Friday Night reception for Council of State members at Marbles Kids Museum instead.

But they sold 3,300 tickets to the ball, and Marbles can only hold 1,000 people.

That meant some folks got left out.

“It is disappointing. We have worked on this for two years, and now to be at this point ready to hold a fantastic ball,” said Rebecca Ayers of the Junior League of Raleigh. “We’ve regrouped.”

Freshly-elected state officials made appearances, including Gov. Roy Cooper, who had declared a state of emergency earlier in the day ahead of the storm.

“But, I want to thank the Junior League for calling the audible and making sure we could all come tonight,” Cooper said.

Some took a light-hearted approach to the last-minute changes.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest even wrote a poem.

“Snow is coming! Snow is coming! Inaugural plans must be changed. Snow is coming! Snow is coming! All events must be rearranged,” he said.

As the temperatures dropped and precipitation fell, organizers worked to try to get attendees home safely, coordinating with Uber and taxi companies.

It was a night people wanted to enjoy, even if it wasn’t quite what they’d planned.

050455-050503 “I have an old four-wheel drive, so if we have to get stuck somewhere and it gets a dent it’s not a big deal,” said Michael Nelson of Cary. “So, we’re here to support Mr. Cooper, our new governor.”