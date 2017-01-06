Indiana bill would eliminate licensing requirements for guns

WISH logo By Published:
Handguns for sale (WBTV)
Handguns for sale (WBTV)

NDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana House Republicans have introduced a bill that would repeal current legislation requiring a license to carry a handgun in Indiana.

(Provided Photo/Rep. Jim Lucas)
(Provided Photo/Rep. Jim Lucas)

The bill, filed Thursday by Republican State Representative Jim Lucas, would eliminate a licensing requirement for Indiana residents who are otherwise legally able to carry a handgun.

In addition, the bill would set out the means for Indiana residents to carry firearms in another state, provided that state has a reciprocity agreement with Indiana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s