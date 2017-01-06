Johnston County store a ‘madhouse’ as shoppers stock up for possible snow

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — The customer who grabbed the last loaves of bread off a shelf at a Johnston County grocery store decided to share.

“Somebody asked could he get one, and I gave him one,” Brenda Dees said.

“You’ve got to share and share alike. His family needs one so I gave it to him.”

Dees and many others in Four Oaks packed the Edwards Foods IGA on Friday as a possible winter storm loomed.

A few bags of hamburger and hot dog buns, bagels, and English muffins were still on the shelf in the middle of the afternoon, but all of the sliced bread was gone.

The dairy aisle was depleted as milk and eggs were also priorities on shopping lists.

A store manager called it a “madhouse” as he and his staff hustled to restock shelves.

Rain started falling in Johnston County just before 2 p.m. Friday, but students made it home safely without needing to dismiss early.

“They’re saying it’s going to get bad and we’re going to get a lot of snow, so I just came to get the last minute stuff that I’m gonna need,” Dees said.

Emergency managers encouraged people to refill their prescriptions and medical oxygen Friday.

The Johnston County Emergency Services Department participated in regional briefings from the National Weather Service throughout the day.

Johnston County Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Madsen said people should stay off the roads this weekend and exercise extreme caution if they have to drive anywhere.

Madsen said emergency managers do not anticipate activating an emergency operations center or an emergency shelter, however, plans are in place for the possibility of both.

A shelter staff is on stand-by to open a location in Smithfield. Madsen said his team will monitor the weather and change their plans if necessary.

Johnston County Schools did not dismiss early, but canceled all of Friday and Saturday’s extra-curricular activities.

“We have several plans for Monday morning. We have to have several scenarios based on what the weather does,” superintendent Ross Renfrow said.

“If the forecast models hold true, you have to talk about closing schools on Monday. If the forecast model doesn’t hold true, then you could be talking about a late arrival on Monday,” Renfrow added.

Renfrow said if the precipitation shifts, it could be possible for them to have school Monday without any changes to the schedule.

He added that a lot goes into the planning process when it comes to preparing for 35,000 students, and thousands of other people as well.

“It affects a lot of mamas and dads, and if we’re out of school, they have a work schedule to consider. Who’s going to stay home with the kids? Can we get daycare today? Because when you change schedules, change a school schedule, it affects so many personal lives,” Renfrow said.

The superintendent said he used to be a snow fanatic, with many memories of making snowmen and snow cream. He encouraged students to go outside this weekend and play.

However, his love for snow went away when he became a school administrator.

“Now I detest it. Let it snow on Saturday and Sunday, let it snow during a holiday, but please don’t let it impact Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Renfrow said.

Johnston County Schools often release videos from the superintendent to share information with parents.

Renfrow recorded one Friday to discuss the decision-making leading up to the winter weather, as well as what could happen during the weekend to lead to delays or cancellations of classes next week.