Man charged with kidnapping, rape in Chatham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldston man has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, deputies said.

Joseph Andrew Barber Jr., 21, of 180 Crescent Drive, is accused of having nonconsensual sexual relations with a juvenile under the age of 16, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place in April 2015, but was not reported until XXXXXX, deputies said. Barber was arrested Jan. 4, according to officials.

Barber was taken to jail, where he’s under a $100,000 secured bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.