Man charged with kidnapping, rape in Chatham County

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
Joseph Andrew Barber Jr. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)
Joseph Andrew Barber Jr. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldston man has been charged with second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping, deputies said.

Joseph Andrew Barber Jr., 21, of 180 Crescent Drive, is accused of having nonconsensual sexual relations with a juvenile under the age of 16, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place in April 2015, but was not reported until XXXXXX, deputies said. Barber was arrested Jan. 4, according to officials.

Barber was taken to jail, where he’s under a $100,000 secured bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court Jan. 23.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s