RDU prepping for winter storm

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is making preparations to keep things running as smooth as possible despite the winter storm headed toward central North Carolina.

There is some good news as the storm comes on the least busy day of the week for the airport. There are 110 departures scheduled for Saturday and 140 Sunday. The average for a weekday is 180 departures.

Still, there is a big operation to prepare for. The airport has 20 snow removal vehicles ready to go. Crews have rehearsed and reviewed plans and are ready for 12-hour shifts to clear runways, parking lots, sidewalks and any slick spots.

The goal is to have at least one runway open at all times. If there is less than four inches of snow, crews will clear it. If it’s more than four, crews will stack it and haul it off in trucks.

One hundred airport employees will be working this weekend. That’s one-third of the workforce at the airport. Thirty-five contractors will also be assisting.

If you’re flying this weekend, you should always check the status of your flight with your airline before you go to the airport because those flight schedules can change quickly.

At least seven of nine airlines at RDU are offering waivers so you can change your plans at no cost.

Guest services will work with people with cancelled flights to find a hotel so no one has to spend the night at the airport.

“We don’t anticipate needing to shelter. We have good resources with our guest services team,” said Andrew Sawyer, a spokesman for RDU. “Now, I will say that we are prepared to shelter if we have to, but that is the last choice for anyone.”

The airport will post updates throughout the weekend on their website.