Rocky Mount has crews ready to clear snow

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the areas expected to get the most snow is Rocky Mount.

The City says it’s prepared.

There will be 50 people working round the clock to clear the snow as it falls.

At this point crews are resting up ahead of the storm.

The mayor said those crews will be in at midnight.

That’s when they’ll access conditions and begin clearing any snow.

At the Battleboro Hardware and Supply company, people have been calling and stopping in all day.

They’ve still got ice melt but they’ve run out of shovels, sleds, and ice scrapers.

They’ve also got plenty of heart.

The owners, the Bowden’s, said they will stay in the store overnight.

They want to make sure they’ll be open tomorrow to help anyone who might need supplies.

“People still need ice melt next week till the middle of the week or later. So we want to have everything we can,” Rick Bowden said.

The mayor said they have 13 plow trucks, three trucks loaded with brine.