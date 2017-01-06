Rocky Mount has crews ready to clear snow

AMY_HS_00000 By Published:
87113f14b9224c3792b1f52b313

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the areas expected to get the most snow is Rocky Mount.

The City says it’s prepared.

There will be 50 people working round the clock to clear the snow as it falls.

At this point crews are resting up ahead of the storm.

The mayor said those crews will be in at midnight.

That’s when they’ll access conditions and begin clearing any snow.

At the Battleboro Hardware and Supply company, people have been calling and stopping in all day.

They’ve still got ice melt but they’ve run out of shovels, sleds, and ice scrapers.

They’ve also got plenty of heart.

The owners, the Bowden’s, said they will stay in the store overnight.

They want to make sure they’ll be open tomorrow to help anyone who might need supplies.

“People still need ice melt next week till the middle of the week or later. So we want to have everything we can,” Rick Bowden said.

The mayor said they have 13 plow trucks, three trucks loaded with brine.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s