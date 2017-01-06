Some in Orange Co. left empty-handed as stores run out of supplies ahead of snow

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in Orange County are getting ready for winter weather that’s in the forecast this weekend.

Schools across the county were dismissed early and many towns are preparing to plow roads.

Some people found that they waited too long to get ready for the possible snow.

Many were unsuccessful in their attempts to stock up on snow supplies as many hardware stores sold out of ice melt, sleds and shovels.

The situation has those who waited to the last minute, wishing they had prepared earlier.

“No, we sold out a couple hours ago,” one store worker said while phones were ringing off the hook at Town and Country Hardware.

While many people in Orange County were scrambling to find supplies ahead of the potential snowfall this weekend, the hardware store saw a rush of customers.

“Anytime this happens, people show up like it’s bread and milk and it goes right out the door,” said James Joseph Timmons of Town and County Hardware.

Many hoping to prepare left empty-handed and disappointed, while others prepared early — saying they’ve learned from past winter storms.

“I started preparing three or four days ago once the possibility of snow arose and I started making sure I had batteries, candles, food, everything else we needed,” said Fred Hall of Chapel Hill.

As a precautionary measure, Orange County Schools and Chapel-Hill Carrboro Schools dismissed two hours early.

“It’s probably a little premature, but oh well,” said Anne Watson of Chapel Hill.

Workers also continued icing roads to get ready for what could be the biggest snowfall in North Carolina in several years.

“Oh, I don’t like snow, to be honest with you, I really don’t. I’m ready for the sun, the spring, the summer, anything like that,” said Wanda Robertson of Chapel Hill.

And, in addition to early dismissal, all Orange County schools, along with Chapel-Hill Carrboro Schools, cancelled school and athletic events for Friday evening.