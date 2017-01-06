Wake Forest High student brings handgun on campus, principal says

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Forest High School student was found to be in possession of a handgun on campus Friday, according to the school’s principal.

Principal Patti Hamler said in a release law enforcement responded immediately and removed the student from campus.

Students were held in classrooms for about 10 minutes until the situation was over.

“We are very grateful to our local law enforcement officials, our WCPSS Security Team and our staff for their swift action in this matter, which is under investigation,” Hamler said in the release.

Hamler said extra security will be on campus next week following the incident.

