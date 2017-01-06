Winter storm preparations should include your car, not just break and milk



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you were looking for a quick trip to the grocery store, Thursday was not the night to be shopping.

The lines at the Kroger on Six Forks Road n Raleigh were long.

Bread, eggs and milk were flying off the shelves.

“Crazy isn’t it?” said shopper Clarence McNeill.

Kroger’s manager said it started at 8 a.m. and it has been tough to keep up with it.

But being prepared for the storm isn’t just about food and supplies.

Your car should also get a once over.

Chad Dunlap, the owner of On Site Fleet Maintenance said the battery needs to be checked first.

First, we’ll start with the battery. This is a battery tester. Once you hook the testers up to the battery you should be at green,” Dunalp said.

Dunlap said that can be done at any local shop.

Then you want to check your windshield wiper fluid and your wiper blades.

“You want to look for wiper blades that are torn, are cracked or some wiper blades have the metal rivets and that can scratch your windows,” Dunlap said.

From there, it was down to the tires.

Dunlap said if your air pressure is low or there’s no enough tread – you won’t get as much traction.