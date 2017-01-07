As wrecks dot region, transit officials say plunging lows will be too cold for road chemicals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even as wrecks dotted the area’s roadways Saturday, closing lanes and highways, state transportation officials announced they’d only have a skeleton crew on duty overnight.

The reason? The chemicals they use to treat the roads only work down to 20 degrees Fahrenheit, but the low is forecast to be about 11 degrees.

Icy roads are expected to be an issue for days to come, with the daytime high temperature not expected to rise above freezing until Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a tractor-trailer wreck closed Interstate 40 westbound near Hillsborough.

Other wrecks around the area also drew the attention of authorities.

Officials urged people to stay home and off the roads if at all possible.