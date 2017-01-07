Duke beats Boston College 93-82 in Capel’s debut as acting coach

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Jayson Tatum matched a season high with 22 points, and No. 8 Duke held on to beat Boston College 93-82 on Saturday in Jeff Capel’s season debut as Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s temporary replacement.

Grayson Allen had 12 points and 11 assists, and the Blue Devils had six double-figure scorers in winning their first game at Cameron Indoor Stadium without Coach K since 1995. Krzyzewski had back surgery Friday and is expected to miss roughly four weeks.

The Blue Devils (14-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 55 percent but blew most of a 25-point lead, with the Eagles chipping away over the final 10 minutes and pulling to 88-82 on Ky Bowman’s reverse layup with 44.1 seconds left.

Tatum hit four free throws in the final 42 seconds to put Duke back up by double figures.

Jerome Robinson had 21 points for BC (8-8, 1-2).