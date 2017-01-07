Durham city and county officials report nearly 45 crashes, warn of black ice

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There were nearly 45 crashes in Durham and Durham County as a winter storm moved through the region on Saturday.

Officials in Durham said Saturday afternoon that conditions on primary roads were improved, but secondary roads are a challenge for drivers.

Snow primarily fell in Durham County as the storm moved through much of North Carolina.

“Black ice will become a major factor as temperatures continue to drop,” Durham city officials said in an email.

In the city of Durham there were 39 wrecks since midnight that were related to the winter weather, officials said.

In the county, there were only five weather-related crashes and there were no serious injuries, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt in a crash involving a Go Durham bus on Saturday afternoon, deputies said.

The bus wreck happened on North Mineral Springs at Destrier Drive while no passengers were aboard. The bus driver was not hurt.

Within the city of Durham, most of the 39 crashes involved just one vehicle and no injuries were reported.

“While primary roads are passable, the Durham Police Department continues to urge all residents to avoid travel whenever possible,” Durham city officials said.