Fayetteville officials fear slushy and wet roads will freeze, spurring crashes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Fayetteville has been busy cleaning up Saturday’s winter weather.

Cumberland County saw a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain since early Saturday morning.

North Carolina DOT crews started their day early around 5:30 a.m. Saturday with 21 snow and salt trucks covering Cumberland County.

The Fayetteville area was dealing with a combination of snow, sleet and cold rain.

City officials worry about the slush combination freezing as temperatures continue to drop Saturday night.

“Just stay home. Go on Netflix or rent a movie. Don’t go out. Don’t risk it. It’s really not worth risking injury to yourself or others. So we encourage you to stay home,” said Nat Robertson, mayor of Fayetteville .

Fayetteville Police say that sleet and ice make the roadways much more dangerous than snow.

They are urging people to stay off the roadways Saturday night when the temperatures drop below freezing.

“Start to make sure your home is prepared as we start to dip into those single digit temperatures that we don’t normally see in the Fayetteville area. Make sure you are prepared for pipes that could burst. If you have heat, make sure everything is working fine,” Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce said.

The wintry mix in Fayetteville didn’t bother Michael Pullui. The 50 year old didn’t let the weather impact his Saturday.

“First of all I am an avid runner. In the last two winters I’ve spent one in upstate New York and one in Connecticut so today didn’t seem so bad,” said Pullui, a Fayetteville native. “I thought I would get out before it got icy because it is supposed to get colder later on.”