Kids of all ages enjoy sledding in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — While some stayed inside Saturday, many across the Triangle spent the day outside enjoying the snow day.

Chapel Hill was one of the hardest areas hit in the region. The winter weather was a surprise to many as they woke up Saturday morning to several inches of snow.

I woke up and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh snow’,” said Paxton Brewer. “We’re from Wilmington so I wasn’t expecting really anything.”

One great sledding spot was Eastwood Lake, which also offered a view of the lake.

But, a giant hill on Tadley Drive was a popular spot for sledding, especially if you were looking for some speed.

“It’s a serious hill,” said Clark Troy. “I’ve probably not got the right sled for that hill, but I’m going to check it out.”

The hill even came with a personal sled-lift, which was a pickup truck shuttling kids back up the hill to maximize the number of runs.

At one point, some put away their sleds and took out their snowboards to head down the hill.

“I thought there was going to be a lot less snow because we usually don’t get that much,” said Olivia Jenkins. “And usually not this early…but no…it’s a lot of snow.”

Many middle school and high school students in Chapel Hill say they hope all the snow will cancel school early next week so they have more time to enjoy the sledding and snow outside.

“Monday…I really don’t want we’re going to have it…that’s my bet,” said Jillian Daly. “We have a bet with our French teacher that if we go to school Monday we bring her coffee and if we don’t she brings us candy.”