Man arrested after shooting at Fayetteville officers, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 29-year-old man faces attempted murder charges after Fayetteville police said he fired a gun a officers Friday evening.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a home on Reedy Creek Drive in the Middlecreek subdivision following a report of a man who may harm himself.

Fayetteville police said a shot was fired from inside the home and struck a tree near responding officers.

No one was injured by the shot.

Officers were able to make contact with the man inside the home, later identified as Gerard Atkinson.

He surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Atkinson faces three charges of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of assault on a government official with a firearm, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Atkinson is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

